公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Sito Mobile announces promotion of Jon Lowen to COO

April 25 Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile announces promotion of Jon Lowen to chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
