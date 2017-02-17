版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Sito Mobile CEO Jerry Hug resigned, effective Feb 17

Feb 17 Sito Mobile Ltd

* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.

* Sito Mobile Ltd- Also effective February 17, 2017, Richard O Connell, Jr. was appointed to serve as interim CEO- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kSmBOi] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐