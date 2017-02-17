BRIEF-Sito Mobile CEO Jerry Hug resigned, effective Feb 17

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Sito Mobile Ltd
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
* Sito Mobile Ltd- Also effective February 17, 2017, Richard O Connell, Jr. was appointed to serve as interim CEO- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kSmBOi] Further company coverage:
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: