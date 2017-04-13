BRIEF-SITO Mobile comments on preliminary consent solicitation materials

April 13 SITO Mobile Ltd
* SITO Mobile Ltd says comments on preliminary consent
solicitation materials seeking control of SITO Mobile filed by
Stephen Baksa and Thomas Candelaria
* SITO Mobile Ltd says confirmed that Stephen Baksa and
Thomas Candelaria have filed a preliminary consent solicitation
statement with U.S. SEC
* SITO Mobile Ltd -Stephen Baksa and Thomas Candelaria
intend to solicit consents to remove all but one of directors on
SITO's board and replace them with their own nominees
* SITO Mobile Ltd says board, in consultation with its
legal advisors, is carefully evaluating Messrs. Baksa and
Candelaria's proposals
