2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-SITO Mobile names interim CFO Lawrence Firestone

March 16 SITO Mobile Ltd

* SITO Mobile names interim CFO Lawrence Firestone

* SITO Mobile Ltd - also reiterates its previously announced media placement revenue expectation for 4(th) quarter ended December 31, 2016

* SITO Mobile Ltd - co "remains confident that its Q1 media placement revenue will deliver strong growth over last year's Q1 media placement revenue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
