BRIEF-Sito Mobile reports Q1 revenue $6.6 million

May 3 Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile reports first quarter financial results and guidance for second quarter

* Q1 revenue $6.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.4 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $10 million to $13 million

* Qtrly basic net loss per share $ 0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $9.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
