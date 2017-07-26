FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Sito Mobile says got purported notice of default and acceleration of obligations under a revenue sharing and note purchase agreement‍​
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 下午1点53分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Sito Mobile says got purported notice of default and acceleration of obligations under a revenue sharing and note purchase agreement‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile - on July 26, co got purported notice of default and acceleration of obligations under a revenue sharing and note purchase agreement‍​

* Sito Mobile Ltd says as of June 30, there was approximately $4.5 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under loan agreement - SEC filing

* Sito Mobile Ltd - purported notice of default alleges, that company had undergone a change of control under terms of loan agreement

* Sito Mobile Ltd - company is "confident and hereby asserts that no event of default has occurred or is continuing under npa or loan documents"

* Sito Mobile-revenue sharing & note purchase agreement, dated October 3, 2014, is among Sito Mobile Solutions, Sito Mobile Research and Development, Fortress Credit, CF DB EZ LLC Source: (bit.ly/2uYGCKT) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below