版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:29 BJT

BRIEF-Sito Mobile says Karen Singer reports a 10.2 pct stake in Sito as of June 19, 2017

June 19 Sito Mobile Ltd

* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"

* Karen Singer reports a 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of June 19, 2017 - sec filing

* Karen Singer - "demands" that the company and the new board not install the interim ceo or the interim cfo - sec filing

* Karen Singer says demands Sito mobile to engage a search firm to conduct a search process "to locate appropriate and competent members of management"

* Karen Singer - requests Sito mobile's new board either vote to cancel poison pill or grant a waiver to permit singer to acquire up to 19.9% of stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐