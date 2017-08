July 31 (Reuters) - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION REACHES AN AGREEMENT WITH SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD.

* AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH A BREACH OF THE ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (IFRS) IN THE 2015 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* AS PART OF THE AGREEMENT, THE COMPANY HAS COMMITTED ITSELF TO CORRECT THE ERRORS Source text: bit.ly/2wd31Si Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)