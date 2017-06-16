BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment Corp files offering of upto 8.5 million shares of common stock

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Six Flags Entertainment Corp:
* Six Flags Entertainment Corp files offering of upto 8.5 million shares of common stock by selling securityholders Source text: (bit.ly/2syB1K8) Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.