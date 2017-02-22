版本:
2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment qtrly earnings per share $0.02

Feb 22 Six Flags Entertainment Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - Qtrly total revenue $239.3 million versus $217.5 million - SEC filing

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $229.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lKXYXj] Further company coverage:
