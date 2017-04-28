版本:
BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment repurchases 5 mln shares

April 28 Six Flags Entertainment Corp-

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - repurchase of 5 million shares announced by six flags

* Six Flags Entertainment -entered into agreement to repurchase 5.1 million shares of common stock from h partners and affiliated funds at $61.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
