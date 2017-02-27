版本:
BRIEF-Siyata Mobile reports brokered private placement

Feb 27 Siyata Mobile Inc:

* Siyata Mobile announces brokered private placement

* Siyata Mobile Inc - offering will seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 million at $0.40 per unit

* Siyata Mobile Inc - proceeds of offering will be used to fund company's future growth into North American market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
