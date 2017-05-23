版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Skeena announces marketed private placement of about C$5 mln

May 23 Skeena Resources Ltd

* Skeena announces marketed private placement of approximately c$5,000,000

* Skeena resources ltd - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund advancement of company's snip project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
