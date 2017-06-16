版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Sky Solar announces change of independent director

June 16 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:

* Sky Solar announces change of independent director and formation of independent committee to investigate conduct of former CEO

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says Glen Wei resigned as an independent director of company effective as of June 14, 2017

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - ‍Xuelong Pei was appointed as an independent director of company effective as of June 15, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
