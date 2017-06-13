BRIEF-Sky Solar announces intention to investigate conduct of former CEO Weili Su

June 13 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:
* Sky Solar announces intended formation of independent
committee to investigate the conduct of former CEO
* Management committee intends to recommend to board that it
form a committee to investigate conduct
* Committee will consist only of independent directors
* Independent committee may recommend further action
intended to provide greater transparency to company's
shareholders
* After reviewing certain conduct of former CEO Weili Su,
management committee to recommend board to form committee to
investigate his conduct
