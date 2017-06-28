版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Sky Solar announces progress in investigation of conduct of former CEO

June 28 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd

* Sky Solar announces progress in investigation of conduct of former CEO

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - On June 27, an independent committee of co's board engaged dahui lawyers to investigate conduct of former CEO Weili Su

* Sky Solar Holdings - ‍investigation involves certain transactions and fund transfers which appear to lack proper board and audit committee authorization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐