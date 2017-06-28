BRIEF-Sky Solar announces progress in investigation of conduct of former CEO

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd
* Sky Solar announces progress in investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - On June 27, an independent committee of co's board engaged dahui lawyers to investigate conduct of former CEO Weili Su
* Sky Solar Holdings - investigation involves certain transactions and fund transfers which appear to lack proper board and audit committee authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows