BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings named Hao Wu as new chairman of board

June 6 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd announces the call of an
extraordinary shareholders meeting, and change of management and
appointment of an independent director
* Named Hao Wu as new chairman of board of directors of
company, replacing Su, effective immediately
* Su will also no longer serve as company's chief executive
officer
* Set up executive committee and is actively searching for
candidates for vacated management positions
* Weili Su remains as a director of company
