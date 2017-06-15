BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO

June 15 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd

* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting

* Sky solar -conduct subject to investigation involved certain transactions and fund transfers which appear to lack proper board and audit committee authorizations

* Sky solar holdings ltd says company is evaluating potential impact of these transactions and fund transfers

* Sky solar holdings - expects to establish committee in next two to three days to investigate conduct of its former ceo weili su

* Sky solar -weili su remains as director until earlier of adoption of ordinary resolution in shareholders meeting to remove him from director position