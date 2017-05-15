BRIEF-Skyline Medical Q1 loss per share $0.21

BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 15 Skyline Medical Inc
* Skyline Medical reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue rose 81.5 percent to $175,200 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.
BERLIN, June 20 Continental said on Tuesday it would join a self-driving platform developed by BMW , Intel and Mobileye with the German auto parts and tyre maker handling integration of components and software.