BRIEF-Skyline Medical Q1 loss per share $0.21

May 15 Skyline Medical Inc

* Skyline Medical reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue rose 81.5 percent to $175,200 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
