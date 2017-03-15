版本:
BRIEF-Skyline Medical Q4 loss per share $0.16

March 16 Skyline Medical Inc

* Skyline Medical reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results and provides business update

* Q4 loss per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue $139,600 versus $183,300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
