BRIEF-Skyline Medical Q4 loss per share $0.16

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 16 Skyline Medical Inc
* Skyline Medical reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results and provides business update
* Q4 loss per share $0.16
* Q4 revenue $139,600 versus $183,300
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.