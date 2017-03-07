BRIEF-Skyline to suspend operations at Elkhart facility

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Skyline Corp:
* Skyline -on March 1, 2017, announced to employees at Elkhart, Indiana facility that it has determined to suspend operations at Elkhart facility
* Skyline Corp says suspension is due to plant being unable to profitably operate since it opened in June 2016
* Majority of workforce is expected to be terminated shortly after production ceases at plant
* Corporation anticipates having sufficient orders to maintain production at Elkhart facility until March 8, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mUD5tP) Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock