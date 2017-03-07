BRIEF-Skyline to suspend operations at Elkhart facility

March 7 Skyline Corp:

* Skyline -on March 1, 2017, announced to employees at Elkhart, Indiana facility that it has determined to suspend operations at Elkhart facility

* Skyline Corp says suspension is due to plant being unable to profitably operate since it opened in June 2016

* Majority of workforce is expected to be terminated shortly after production ceases at plant

* Corporation anticipates having sufficient orders to maintain production at Elkhart facility until March 8, 2017