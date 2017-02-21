BRIEF-Skyline to suspend operations at Mansfield, Texas facility

Feb 21 Skyline Corp:

* Skyline-On Feb. 14, 2017, announced to employees at corp's Mansfield, Texas facility that corp has determined to suspend operations at Mansfield facility

* Skyline-Suspension is due to plant being unable to profitably operate since it was converted from producing recreational vehicles to manufactured housing in FY 2014

* Skyline Corp - corporation anticipates having sufficient orders to maintain production at mansfield facility for next six to eight weeks

* Skyline Corp - corporation is seeking potential buyers of facility

* Skyline- If no buyer is found by time production is completed, majority of workforce is expected to be terminated during 2 week beginning March 27 - April 10, 2017