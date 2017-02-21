BRIEF-Skyline to suspend operations at Mansfield, Texas facility

Feb 21 Skyline Corp:
* Skyline-On Feb. 14, 2017, announced to employees at corp's
Mansfield, Texas facility that corp has determined to suspend
operations at Mansfield facility
* Skyline-Suspension is due to plant being unable to
profitably operate since it was converted from producing
recreational vehicles to manufactured housing in FY 2014
* Skyline Corp - corporation anticipates having sufficient
orders to maintain production at mansfield facility for next six
to eight weeks
* Skyline Corp - corporation is seeking potential buyers of
facility
* Skyline- If no buyer is found by time production is
completed, majority of workforce is expected to be terminated
during 2 week beginning March 27 - April 10, 2017
