BRIEF-Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website

April 12 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc

* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website

* Unit signed 1-year service agreement to market products on open platform xunqin mall with Shenzhen Weipin Zhiyuan Information Technology Co

* Brands to be marketed are company's Hedetang And Hede Jiachuan Products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
