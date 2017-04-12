BRIEF-Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 12 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc
* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
* Unit signed 1-year service agreement to market products on open platform xunqin mall with Shenzhen Weipin Zhiyuan Information Technology Co
* Brands to be marketed are company's Hedetang And Hede Jiachuan Products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.