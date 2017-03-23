版本:
BRIEF-SkyPeople Fruit Juice says units to establish agricultural commodity trading center

March 23 SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc:

* On March 20, units entered into agreement with Xi'an Taizhan Financial Management Co., Ltd.

* Agreement to jointly establish new co currently named China Agricultural Commodity Trading Market Co. Ltd.

* Pursuant to agreement, total registered capital for China Agricultural Commodity Trading Center will be about $7.35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
