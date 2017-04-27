BRIEF-Skywest reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65

April 27 Skywest Inc

* Skywest, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 profit

* Q1 revenue $765 million versus $762 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Skywest - net income for Q1 2017 included $3 million income tax benefit related to accounting rule changes around equity compensation adopted Jan 1, 2017,

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $745.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S