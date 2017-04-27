BRIEF-Skywest reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 27 Skywest Inc
* Skywest, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 profit
* Q1 revenue $765 million versus $762 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Skywest - net income for Q1 2017 included $3 million income tax benefit related to accounting rule changes around equity compensation adopted Jan 1, 2017,
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $745.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property