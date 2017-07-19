FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 小时内
BRIEF-SL Green Realty posts Q2 FFO per share $1.78
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
深度分析
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
国际财经
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 晚上9点14分 / 14 小时内

BRIEF-SL Green Realty posts Q2 FFO per share $1.78

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty Corp. reports second quarter 2017 eps of $0.08 per share; and FFO of $1.78 per share

* Q2 FFO per share $1.78

* Reaffirming its full-year 2017 same store cash NOI guidance range of 2.0% - 3.0%

* SL Green Realty Corp - Same-store cash noi decreased by 0.5% for quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to same period in 2016

* Q2 unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash noi increased by 8.0% to $57.7 million

* SL Green Realty Corp - For quarter, consolidated property same-store cash noi decreased by 2.0% to $165.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below