BRIEF-Slam acquires former producing copper-lead-zinc mine

March 3 Slam Exploration Ltd
* Slam acquires former producing copper-lead-zinc mine
* Slam Exploration Ltd - Has acquired former producing Wedge
mine property
* Slam Exploration Ltd - Wedge claim covers 100 hectares of
mineral land property located in Bathurst Mining Camp ("bmc") of
New Brunswick, Canada
* Slam Exploration Ltd - Will pay a finders fee of 100,000
shares in connection with acquisition of Wedge
* Slam Exploration Ltd - Will also pay finders fee of
100,000 shares in connection with acquisition of lower 44
property
