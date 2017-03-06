BRIEF-Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of properties, $130 million equity offering

March 6 Slate Office REIT L
* Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of properties,
$130 million equity offering
* Says to acquire three office properties located in Greater
Toronto Area and Fredericton for an aggregate purchase price of
$165 million
* Acquisitions are expected to be immediately accretive to
REIT's 2017E AFFO per unit on a leverage-neutral basis
* Acquisitions will be primarily funded with net proceeds
from a $120 million public offering of subscription receipts of
REIT
* Acquisitions will also be primarily funded with a $10
million private placement of units of REIT to vendors of the
properties
* To sell, on a bought deal basis 14.82 million subscription
receipts of REIT at a price of $8.10 per subscription receipt
* In connection with deals, REIT will issue to vendors about
$10 million of units by way of private placement at price of
$8.10 per unit
* Has cancelled Q4 and year end 2016 results conference call
scheduled to take place on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
ET
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: