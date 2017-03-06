版本:
BRIEF-Slate Office REIT reports fourth quarter 2016 results

March 6 Slate Office Reit -

* Slate Office REIT reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Slate Office REIT qtrly affo per unit $ 0.21

* Slate Office REIT qtrly ffo per unit $0.23

* Slate Office REIT qtrly rental revenue $35.1 million versus $29.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
