2017年 5月 25日

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering

May 24 Slate Retail Reit:

* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement

* Slate Retail REIT - proceeds of public offering, private placement will initially be used to reduce outstanding indebtedness under REIT's credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
