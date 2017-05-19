版本:
2017年 5月 20日

BRIEF-SM Energy anticipates recording impairment charge in Q2

May 19 SM Energy Co

* Anticipates recording pre-tax non-cash impairment charge to loss on divestiture of North Dakota assets in range of $150 million to $200 million in Q2

* No cash expenditures are anticipated as a result of impairment charge Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qCFRFe) Further company coverage:
