2017年 3月 21日

BRIEF-SM Energy files for potential common stock offering of up to 13.4 mln

March 21 Sm Energy Co:

* SM Energy co files for potential common stock offering of up to 13.4 million - sec filing

* SM Energy - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 13.4 million shares of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
