BRIEF-SM Energy reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 SM Energy Co
* SM energy reports first quarter of 2017 results - higher production, lower capital versus plan, production guidance raised
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.18
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SM Energy Co - Full year production guidance increased by 1.5 mmboe to 41.5-44.5 mmboe
* SM Energy Co - Full year total capital spend (excluding acquisitions) guidance of $875 million unchanged
* SM Energy -During quarter, as part of regularly scheduled redetermination process, lenders on credit facility set borrowing base and commitments at $925 million
* SM Energy Co - Company is conducting a sales process for its divide county, north dakota assets
* SM Energy -Lenders agreed to certain modifications to credit agreement, including permission to hedge up to 85% of projected production volumes for 36 months
* SM Energy Co - Q1 production of 12.1 mmboe exceeded guidance of 11.0-11.4 mmboe
* Qtrly total company production 12.1 mmboe versus 13.4 mmboe in Q4 2016
* SM Energy - Extended bid date, data room access due to new entrants to process but continues to assume mid-year close date for planning purposes for assets
* SM Energy- Sees Q2 production to range between 10.3 and 10.7 mmboe (or 113-118, mboe/d), which will vary depending upon ultimate timing of capital activity
* SM Energy Co - Qtrly total company production was down 10% compared with both q4 of 2016 and q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.