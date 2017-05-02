BRIEF-SM Energy reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67

May 2 SM Energy Co

* SM energy reports first quarter of 2017 results - higher production, lower capital versus plan, production guidance raised

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.18

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SM Energy Co - Full year production guidance increased by 1.5 mmboe to 41.5-44.5 mmboe

* SM Energy Co - Full year total capital spend (excluding acquisitions) guidance of $875 million unchanged

* SM Energy -During quarter, as part of regularly scheduled redetermination process, lenders on credit facility set borrowing base and commitments at $925 million

* SM Energy Co - Company is conducting a sales process for its divide county, north dakota assets

* SM Energy -Lenders agreed to certain modifications to credit agreement, including permission to hedge up to 85% of projected production volumes for 36 months

* SM Energy Co - Q1 production of 12.1 mmboe exceeded guidance of 11.0-11.4 mmboe

* Qtrly total company production 12.1 mmboe versus 13.4 mmboe in Q4 2016

* SM Energy - Extended bid date, data room access due to new entrants to process but continues to assume mid-year close date for planning purposes for assets

* SM Energy- Sees Q2 production to range between 10.3 and 10.7 mmboe (or 113-118, mboe/d), which will vary depending upon ultimate timing of capital activity

* SM Energy Co - Qtrly total company production was down 10% compared with both q4 of 2016 and q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: