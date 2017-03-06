版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-SM Energy says closing date for purchase agreement with Venado extended to March 15

March 6 SM Energy Co:

* SM Energy-on March 4,co,Venado entered into amendment to purchase agreement that extended closing date specified in purchase agreement to March 15,2017 Source text - bit.ly/2lSmVNF Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐