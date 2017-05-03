BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Smart & Final Stores Inc:
* Smart & Final Stores Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 sales $967 million versus I/B/E/S view $956.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable store sales decrease of 2.5%
* Smart & Final Stores Inc- as of March 26, 2017, company's debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $685.4 million and cash and cash equivalents were $50.4 million
* Smart & Final Stores Inc- company is maintaining previously issued guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $4.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.