2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Inc prices initial public offering

May 24 Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Smart Global Holdings Inc prices initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 5.30 million common shares priced at $11.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
