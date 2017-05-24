版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings prices IPO

May 24 Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Prices initial public offering

* Initial public offering of 5,300,000 of its ordinary shares at a price to public of $11.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
