版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings shares open at $12.00 in debut vs IPO price of $11/share

May 24 (Reuters) -

* Smart Global Holdings Inc shares open at $12.00 in debut on the NASDAQ versus IPO price of $11.00 per share
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐