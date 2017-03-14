版本:
BRIEF-Smart REIt announces redemption of 3.385% series J senior unsecured debentures

March 14 Smart Reit

* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures

* Series J debentures will be redeemed at price of $1,014.71 plus accrued, unpaid interest of $12.43 up to but excluding redemption date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
