BRIEF-Smart Sand enters into product purchase agreement with Liberty Oilfield Services

March 13 Smart Sand Inc

* On March 8 entered into a multi-year master product purchase agreement with Liberty Oilfield Services for finer mesh sands

* Expect that buyer will begin purchasing frac sand under PPA in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
