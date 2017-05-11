BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Smart Sand Inc:
* Smart Sand Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue rose 141 percent to $25 million
* Q1 revenue view $18.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Smart Sand Inc - estimates that capital expenditures for year will be approximately $85 million
* Qtrly tons sold totaled approximately 558,500, an increase of 103pct sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
