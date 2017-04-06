版本:
BRIEF-Smart Sand to expand its rail siding and transload facility

April 6 Smart Sand Inc-

* Plans to expand its rail siding and transload facility on union pacific network in byron township, wisconsin

* Expansion is expected to be completed in approximately six months

* Smart Sand- is evaluating other locations along union pacific network within operating basins to develop additional unit train capable transload facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
