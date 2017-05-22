BRIEF-Smartbank to buy Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank

May 22 Smartfinancial Inc

* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank

* Transaction is valued at approximately $84.8 million based on closing price of smartfinancial common stock on may 22, 2017

* Smartfinancial-Each capstone shareholder will be allowed to elect to get cash consideration, all stock consideration for shareholder's capstone shares

* Smartfinancial inc - capstone shareholders receiving cash consideration will receive $18.50 per share of capstone stock

* Smartfinancial - capstone shareholders receiving stock consideration will receive 0.85 shares of smartfinancial stock for each share of capstone stock

* Smartfinancial-Each capstone shareholder will also be allowed to elect to get 20 percent cash consideration and 80 percent stock consideration