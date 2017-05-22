BRIEF-Smartbank to buy Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank

May 22 Smartfinancial Inc
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone
bank
* Transaction is valued at approximately $84.8 million based
on closing price of smartfinancial common stock on may 22, 2017
* Smartfinancial-Each capstone shareholder will be allowed
to elect to get cash consideration, all stock consideration for
shareholder's capstone shares
* Smartfinancial inc - capstone shareholders receiving cash
consideration will receive $18.50 per share of capstone stock
* Smartfinancial - capstone shareholders receiving stock
consideration will receive 0.85 shares of smartfinancial stock
for each share of capstone stock
* Smartfinancial-Each capstone shareholder will also be
allowed to elect to get 20 percent cash consideration and 80
percent stock consideration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: