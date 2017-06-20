版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Smartcool Systems, Panoramic Power enter value added reseller agreement

June 20 Smartcool Systems Inc

* Smartcool Systems Inc - has entered into a VAR agreement with Panoramic Power Ltd

* Smartcool Systems Inc. and Panoramic Power enter value added reseller agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
