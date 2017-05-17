BRIEF-SMITH MICRO ANNOUNCES $2.2 MLN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Smith Micro Software Inc
* SMITH MICRO ANNOUNCES $2.2 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE INC - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH INVESTORS TO PURCHASE AGGREGATE OF ABOUT 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $1.05 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley