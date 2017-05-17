版本:
BRIEF-SMITH MICRO ANNOUNCES $2.2 MLN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

May 17 Smith Micro Software Inc

* SMITH MICRO ANNOUNCES $2.2 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE INC - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH INVESTORS TO PURCHASE AGGREGATE OF ABOUT 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $1.05 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
