版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new CFO

June 19 Smith Micro Software Inc:

* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer

* Smith Micro Software Inc - Huffmyer joins Smith Micro from Black Box Network Services

* Smith Micro Software Inc - Huffmyer will succeed steven Yasbek, who has served as Smith Micro's chief financial officer since 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐