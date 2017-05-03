版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Smith Micro Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.11 excluding items

May 3 Smith Micro Software Inc:

* Smith Micro reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.11 excluding items

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $5.6 million versus $7.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐