公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Smith Micro Software announces offering of 2.1 mln shares of common stock

May 17 Smith Micro Software Inc-

* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2qruBLG) Further company coverage:
