BRIEF-Smith & Nephew signs agreement to distribute Leaf Healthcare technology

Feb 22 Smith & Nephew Plc:

* Smith & Nephew invests in and signs agreement to distribute disruptive Leaf Healthcare pressure injury technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
