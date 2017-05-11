BRIEF-Snap acquired cloud-hosted platform company for $20.1 mln in March

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Snap Inc:
* Snap Inc - in March 2017, acquired all outstanding shares of a company that operates cloud-hosted platform for building content online for $20.1 million
* Snap Inc - purchase consideration included $18.2 million in cash, $1.9 million recorded in other liabilities on consolidated balance sheet
* Snap Inc - provided for $20 million in form of RSUS to certain continuing employees of acquired company in exchange for future service
* Snap Inc - intend to hire "significant number" of engineering and sales personnel in Venice, California and surrounding areas Source text: (bit.ly/2r4JuSh) Further company coverage:
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.